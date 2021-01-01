Wisconsin police on Thursday arrested a Grafton pharmacist accused of intentionally destroying more than 500 doses of a Covid-19 vaccine at the Aurora Medical Center.Full Article
Police Nab Wisconsin Pharmacist Accused of Failing to Refrigerate 570 Covid Vaccines
