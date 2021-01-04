Gerry Marsden - Gerry & The Pacemakers - Has Died

He was 78 years old...



British pop legend *Gerry Marsden* has died.



The Liverpool singer formed Gerry & The Pacemakers in the early 60s, quickly making waves on the hyper-competitive local scene.



The group chalked up a few notable achievements - one of the first to hit Hamburg, one of the first to attract the attention of Brian Epstein - long before contemporaries The Beatles.



Scoring huge hits with 'Ferry Cross The Mersey' and a re-worked version of 'You'll Never Walk Alone', the band couldn't replicate this colossal success internationally.



That said, Gerry & The Pacemakers found their way into the DNA of British pop, with both Liverpool and Celtic adopting 'You'll Never Walk Alone' as their own.



Passing away over the weekend at the age of 78, Gerry Marsden was fondly remembered by Paul McCartney.







Gerry was a mate from our early days in Liverpool. He and his group were our biggest rivals on the local scene. His unforgettable performances of You’ll Never Walk Alone and Ferry Cross the Mersey remain in many people’s hearts as reminders of a joyful time in British music... pic.twitter.com/t1COAIwZVM



— Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) January 3, 2021







RIP Gerry Marsden. YNWA



pic.twitter.com/3Py2w9bctx



— Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) January 3, 2021



