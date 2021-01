Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West might be “this” close to having Travis Barker at the next holiday family get-together. New reports claim there is romance brewing between Ye’s sister-in-law Kourtney Kardashian and the Blink-182 rocker. Kanye West’s Sister-In-Law Might Be Dating Travis Barker According to reports, KK and Barker are in the early days of a […]