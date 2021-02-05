‘It’s Horrific to See’: Lara Trump Condemns House Vote to Punish Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for Violent Rhetoric, Conspiracy Peddling
Published
Lara Trump expressed her disgust with the House’s Thursday vote to punish freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for her endorsement of political violence and pushing deranged conspiracy theories. During her appearance on Hannity, the wife of Eric Trump and possible 2022 North Carolina Senate candidate vented at the bipartisan decision to strip Greene of her Budget and Education committee posts. Green was […]Full Article