Sen. Ted Cruz defends Gina Carano after 'Mandalorian' firing, mocks Disney

Sen. Ted Cruz defends Gina Carano after 'Mandalorian' firing, mocks Disney

FOXNews.com

Published

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, defended Gina Carano amid her 'Mandalorian' firing for controversial tweets that likened the political divide to Nazi Germany.

Full Article