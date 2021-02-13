Dave Chappelle Announces ‘Chappelle’s Show’ Is Coming Back

Dave Chappelle Announces ‘Chappelle’s Show’ Is Coming Back

SOHH

Published

Comedian and actor Dave Chappelle is allowing Netflix to bring back his classic “Chappelle’s Show” sketch comedy, months after the streaming service removed the show due to his feud with ViacomCBS. Netflix To Put ‘Chappelle’s Show’ Back On During a stand-up performance he posted on Instagram, Dave Chappelle revealed that he’d given Netflix his blessing […]

Full Article