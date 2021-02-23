Kobe Bryant’s Wife Slams Meek Mill For “Extremely Insensitive + Disrespectful” Lyrics

Late NBA icon Kobe Bryant‘s wife is speaking out. Vanessa has come forward to finally break her silence on hurtful lyrics made by Dreamchasers boss Meek Mill referencing the Black Mamba’s tragic death. Kobe Bryant’s Wife Vanessa Slams Meek Mill Bryant went to her Instagram page and didn’t hold back on checking Meek Milly. She […]

