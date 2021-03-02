Bunny Wailer Has Died; Cause Of Death Confirmed

He was 73 years old...



Reggae legend *Bunny Wailer* has died.



The Jamaican musician was 73 years old, and his death was confirmed by family in Kingston, Jamaica earlier today (March 2nd).



The vocalist was one of the three core Wailers, forming the group alongside Bob Marley and Peter Tosh.



Scoring national hits in the 60s, the early 70s saw The Wailers sign to Island Records, reaching global prominence and helping to bring reggae music to fresh audiences.



Bunny Wailer went solo in 1974, and built an esteemed catalogue in his own right; a subtle and soulful performer, he kept working right to the end.



Winning three Grammys across a storied career, Bunny was given Jamaica's Order Of Merit in 2017.



*News of his death was confirmed* by manager Maxine Stowe, and Jamaica's Culture Minister, Olivia Grange.



Bunny Wailer had been receiving hospital treatment since suffering a stroke last year.



