Chris Harrison tells 'Good Morning America' if he plans to return to 'The Bachelor'
Published
Chris Harrison told ABC's "Good Morning America" about plans to return as host of "The Bachelor," a job he's had since 2002.
Chris Harrison is finally ready to put himself in the hot seat following the ongoing racist scandal, in which he asked for 'grace'..