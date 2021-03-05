Toronto rap boss Drake is keeping everyone moving. After dropping his newest project, Scary Hours 2, the 6 God is keeping the creative process going and has released his new “What’s Next” music video. Drake Keeps ‘Scary Hours 2’ Hype Moving Drake went to his Instagram to pump up excitement with the new video premiere […]Full Article
Drake Keeps ‘Scary Hours 2’ Hype Going W/ ‘What’s Next’ Music Video
