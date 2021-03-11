Lady Gaga, Adam Driver post first look of House of Gucci

Lady Gaga, Adam Driver post first look of House of Gucci

Mid-Day

Published

Driver sported a beige turtleneck sweater with white salopettes with the sleeves tied around his waist and wide-rimmed black glasses as he smiled with his arm around his co-star. Gaga captioned the post, “Signore e Signora Gucci,” which translates to Mr and Mrs Gucci.

Full Article