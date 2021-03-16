R&B singer Trey Songz doesn’t seem to be taking COVID-19 very seriously. He’s drawn controversy after being spotted spitting in the mouths of two women for a new music video. Trey Songz Spits In 2 Women’s Mouths Despite Previously Having COVID Trey Songz has been catching heat over a new viral video of him doing the […]Full Article
Trey Songz Spits in 2 Women’s Mouths Months After Having COVID-19
SOHH0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Trey Songz Spits Into Two Women's Mouths On What Appears to Be a Set
A new video of Trey Songz oozing saliva into the mouths of two women is raising a lot of questions -- perhaps most important of..
TMZ.com