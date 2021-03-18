Russian President Vladimir Putin challenged his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden to a live debate on Thursday. The challenge comes after Biden said Putin was a “killer” in an interview with ABC News, a remark that set up a furor in Russia and multiple responses from the Russian leader. “I’ve just thought of this now,” Putin […]Full Article
Putin Challenges Biden to Live Debate After U.S. President Calls Him a Killer
