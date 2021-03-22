NBA Legend Elgin Baylor Passes Away at 86
The former Los Angeles Lakers icon has died from natural causes at the age of 86 and the basketball community is quick to pay tribute to the late star on social media.Full Article
Elgin Baylor, the Lakers' 11-time NBA All-Star, has died. The Lakers said Monday that the Hall of Famer died of natural causes in..
Baylor was not only a trailblazer on the basketball court, he was also a trailblazer for social justice. Jim Hill reports.