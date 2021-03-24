Salman Khan receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Watch: Salman Khan gets 1st dose of Covid-19 vaccine; Aamir Khan tests positive
HT Digital Content
Salman Khan revealed he has received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. The actor took to Twitter and confirmed the news of..
You might like
More coverage
Kapil Dev gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
ANI
Veteran cricketer Kapil Dev received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on March 03 at Fortis Hospital in Delhi. Sarod maestro..
Sadiq Khan receives coronavirus vaccine
PA - Press Association STUDIO
-
Pakistan's Prime Minister Tests Positive for COVID-19
VOA News
-
Pakistani PM Imran Khan tests positive for coronavirus
Belfast Telegraph