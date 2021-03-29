Former President Barack Obama‘s grandmother has reportedly passed away at the age of 99. New reports claim the first Black head of state in United States history’s family member died following a brief illness. Barack Obama’s Grandmother Has Died According to reports, Mama Sarah Onyango Obama‘s daughter broke the news on Monday and revealed she […]Full Article
Barack Obama’s Grandmother Has Died At 99
SOHH0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Barack Obama's Family Matriarch Sarah Dead at 99 in Kenya
TMZ.com
Former President Barack Obama's grandmother has died at the age of 99 after a brief illness. Mama Sarah Onyango Obama's daughter..