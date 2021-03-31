FKA twigs, Lil Nas X Discuss 'Montero' / 'Cellophane' Similarities

The two have been engaged in "gentle honest conversations..."



*FKA twigs* and *Lil Nas X* have discussed the similarities between their 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)' and 'Cellophane' videos.



Lil Nas X released his single a few days ago, accompanied by an outrageous video that finds him doing a pole-dance slide into Hell before twerking on top of Satan.



It's... quite something.



Fans began to do *a shot for shot comparison* between 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)' and the FKA twigs video for 'Cellophane', however, and it became clear the two shared mutual DNA.



'Cellophane' director Andrew Thomas Huang went public on this, stating that choreographer Kelly Yvonne was recruited by Lil Nas X' label Columbia.



Now FKA twigs has commented on Instagram, stating that she has been engaged in "gentle honest conversations" with Lil Nas X, who has acknowledged the "inspiration" her work provided.



She added: "I think what you have done is amazing and I fully support your expression and bravery in pushing culture forward for the queer community. Legend status."



For his part, Lil Nas X commented: “i want to say thank u to twigs for calling me and informing me about the similarities between the two videos, as i was not aware they were so close... was only excited for the video to come out. i understand how hard you worked to bring this visual to life. you deserve so much more love and praise.”



