Queen Elizabeth to enter 8 days of mourning following Prince Philip's death
Published
Queen Elizabeth II will now enter an official mourning period of eight days following the death of her husband, Prince Philip.Full Article
Published
Queen Elizabeth II will now enter an official mourning period of eight days following the death of her husband, Prince Philip.Full Article
Britain's Prince Philip dead at 99
The husband of Queen Elizabeth II died on Friday at Windsor Castle in England. He was 99. Philip had been hospitalized several..