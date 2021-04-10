New York rapper 50 Cent is keeping it a buck. The hip-hop veteran has come forward to react to a viral snapshot of his baby mother Daphne Joy appearing to clock in romance goals with music mogul Diddy. 50 Cent Reacts To Diddy/Daphne Joy Outing Fifty went to his Instagram page to share a pic […]Full Article
50 Cent Reacts To Diddy Going Out W/ His Ex Daphne Joy
SOHH0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
50 Cent Reacts to Rumors Diddy is Dating His Youngest Son's Mom
All is good between 50 Cent and Diddy. Earlier this week, Diddy was spotted holding hands with Daphne Joy while on vacation in..
Just Jared