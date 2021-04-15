The Simpsons Are Set To Pastiche Morrissey

And he'll be played by Benedict Cumberbatch...



*The Simpsons* will pastiche *Morrissey* on an upcoming show.



Writer Tim Long works on the long-running American animated comedy, and confirmed the news on social media.



The episode is seemingly titled Panic On The Streets Of Springfield - see what they did there? - and finds Lisa falling under the influence of an ageing British musician who was big in the 80s.



Benedict Cumberbatch plays the singer, who bears more than a passing resemblance to The Smiths frontman *Stephen Patrick Morrissey*.



No word yet if it'll cover some of *Morrissey's increasingly worrying views...*



Curiously, music in the episode will be penned by Flight Of The Concords star Bret McKenzie - find out more *HERE.*



There's an admittedly neat poster mock up doing the rounds - check it out below.







Okay, that's it: best three "Simpsons Smiths songs" get a physical copy of this poster for their mopey bedroom wall. Use hashtag #SimpsonsSmiths pic.twitter.com/LXy9ozELIW



— Tim Long (@mrtimlong) April 15, 2021



