Marjorie Taylor Greene Linked to New House ‘America First Caucus,’ Whose Platform Seeks ‘Common Respect for Uniquely Anglo-Saxon Political Traditions’
Published
The newly-launching “America First Caucus” has released its policy platform, and its positions are, to say the least, unsurprising, especially when considering who has already joined the caucus. Punchbowl News included the America First Caucus platform in its midday newsletter Friday. “America is a nation with a border, and a culture, strengthened by a common respect […]Full Article