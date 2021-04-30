George W. Bush Torches Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Proposed Caucus Pushing ‘Anglo-Saxon Traditions’: GOP Acting Like it Wants to Be ‘Extinct’
Published
Former President George W. Bush warned that Republican support for the newly-launched America’s First Caucus, supporting “Anglo-Saxon political positions,” could mean “extinction” for the Republican party in an interview with Sarah Isgur and Steve Hayes on the podcast The Dispatch. Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Paul Gosar (R-AZ), two lawmakers well known for touting […]Full Article