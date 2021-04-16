Rap music mogul Kanye West looks to be adding the finishing touches to his Yeezy GAP clothing line’s branding. News broke today that West’s team has reportedly locked down the rights to the Yeezy x Gap logo design by filing to trademark it. Kanye West Finalizes His Logo For GAP The logo itself has clearly […]Full Article
Kanye West Finalizes GAP/YZY Logo
SOHH0 shares 1 views
