Former Bad Boy Records star Black Rob has reportedly passed away. Reports have circulated online revealing people close to him confirmed the shocking death. Ex-Bad Boy Black Rob Reportedly Dies According to reports, Rob died just days after paying his own respect to the memory of the late DMX. While details are still coming together, […]Full Article
BREAKING: Ex-Bad Boy Black Rob Reportedly Dies In ATL
