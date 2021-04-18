Diddy Remembers Black Rob After Shocking Death

Diddy Remembers Black Rob After Shocking Death

SOHH

Published

Bad Boy Records CEO Diddy has paid his respect to the memory of his late protégé Black Rob. Puff Daddy stepped forward on social media with a salute to the fellow New York native. Diddy Remembers Black Rob Sean John went to his Instagram Story to share a preview clip of the late great Black […]

Full Article