Tyler Perry was one of the first major Hollywood players to tackle the pandemic head-on, developing Camp Quarantine, a multi-step plan to get production up and running.Full Article
Oscars 2021: Tyler Perry takes home Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
Mid-Day0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Tyler Perry urged people to 'refuse hate' in a powerful speech at the Academy Awards
Bang Media International Limited
Tyler Perry urged people to "refuse hate" in a powerful speech at the Academy Awards on Sunday (25.04.21), where he was honoured..
More coverage
Oscars 2021: Tyler Perry Delivers Inspiring Speech About Refusing to Hate and Healing
AceShowbiz
Perry takes the podium after being presented with Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, while 'Sound of Metal', 'Soul' and 'Judas and..