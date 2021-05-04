Coldplay Will Open BRIT Awards 2021

They'll launch the ceremony...



*Coldplay* will open this year's *BRIT Awards*.



The ceremony returns to London's O2 Arena for a very unique socially distanced bash, with a reduced attendance and all-star performers.



Dua Lipa will perform at the *BRITs*, alongside Arlo Parks, Rag'n'Bone Man, P!nk, and Rising Star winner Griff.



Coldplay will launch this year's awards, opening the show with their first BRITs performance since 2017 alongside The Chainsmokers.



The UK band have eight No. 1 albums to their name, and are the most nominated group in BRITs history - with 28 nominations and nine wins to their credit.



Coldplay's new single 'Higher Power' will be released this week.



BRIT Awards 2021 take place on May 11th.







