Adam Sandler responds to viral TikTok video from LI IHOP incident
"For the record, I only left the IHOP because the nice woman told me the all-you-can-eat deal didn't apply to the milkshakes," he tweeted.
IHOP will be hosting 'Milkshake Monday' and customers can thank Adam Sandler's viral IHOP video.
Clearly having no hard feeling over the incident, the 'Grown Ups' actor jokes that he left the restaurant simply because 'the..