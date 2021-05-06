Jen Psaki Reveals She Plans to Step Down as Biden Press Secretary Next Year

Jen Psaki Reveals She Plans to Step Down as Biden Press Secretary Next Year

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki revealed in an hour-long interview with David Axelrod that she intends to step down from her role after serving only “roughly” one year. Psaki’s plans aren’t that out of the ordinary. Administrations typically work through a number of people in that very high stress and manic-paced role; for example, […]

