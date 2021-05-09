Elon Musk hosting 'SNL' as an 'alibi' for China rocket crash, jokes 'Weekend Update'

Elon Musk hosting 'SNL' as an 'alibi' for China rocket crash, jokes 'Weekend Update'

FOXNews.com

Published

"Weekend Update" co-host Colin Jost threw out an answer that many people were wondering: Why is Elon Musk hosting "Saturday Night Live."

Full Article