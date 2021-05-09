Elon Musk hosting 'SNL' as an 'alibi' for China rocket crash, jokes 'Weekend Update'
Published
"Weekend Update" co-host Colin Jost threw out an answer that many people were wondering: Why is Elon Musk hosting "Saturday Night Live."Full Article
Published
"Weekend Update" co-host Colin Jost threw out an answer that many people were wondering: Why is Elon Musk hosting "Saturday Night Live."Full Article
Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update offered an explanation for the controversial choice of SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to host the..