the `Hustlers` actor Jennifer and Ben began dating in July 2002 while filming the famous box office bomb `Gigli`. The actor proposed that November with a 6.1-carat pink solitaire custom-made Harry Winston diamond ring.Full Article
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck enjoy weeklong vacation in Montana
