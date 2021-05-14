Nicki Minaj Places Mixtape 'Beam Me Up Scotty' On Streaming Services

It's a bumper 23 track edition...



*Nicki Minaj* has placed her mixtape 'Beam Me Up Scotty' on streaming services.



The American star had been teasing something all week, placing cryptic messages on social media.



In the end, it wasn't quite new material - but to a lot of fans, 'Beam Me Up Scotty' might well be unfamiliar.



Originally released in 2009, it has been bumped up to 23 tracks, with Nicki sharing unreleased cuts alongside the original tape.



On streaming services now, it remains one of her most potent solo works - more than 10 years on, it's raw energy still thrills.



Tune in now.



