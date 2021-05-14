JUST IN: House Committee Reaches Deal on 9/11-Style Bipartisan Commission to Investigate Capitol Riot
The House of Representatives has just announced a bipartisan agreement to create a 9/11 style commission to investigate the January 6th attack on the Capitol. Homeland Security Committee Chair Bennie Thompson (D-MS) announced an agreement with Republican Ranking Member John Katko (R-NY) to introduce legislation to form an “independent commission to investigate the January 6 […]Full Article