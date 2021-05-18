Curtis Harding's 'Hopeful' Is A Reflection On The Energies Of 2020

Check out the powerful new video...



*Curtis Harding* returns with new single 'Hopeful'.



The song is his first new release since 2018, and it's something he's been working on for some time.



A surging piece of soul music touched by vintage qualities, it's informed by the energies unleashed by 2020.



Tapping into soul music's powers of protest, Curtis is referencing the death of George Floyd, and the global Black Lives Matter protests.



“I wrote ('Hopeful') some time ago but in theory it goes far beyond a time and place,” he explains. “I’ve always tried to carry it (Hope) wherever I am. Darkness find us all, hope allows us the fortitude to seek out the light.”



Lynsey Weatherspoon helped craft the full video, and directly references the events of 2020.



“Working on the visuals for 'Hopeful' was very cathartic because it gave me the chance to revisit and reflect on the activities from 2020,” Lynsey comments.



“Curtis' song really brings home what we're all feeling and how we can progress to the hope we have for our future. His energy is unmatched and he immersed himself into the process, which helped us create a powerful storyline for the video. Being able to really bring home the meaning of the song within several areas of Atlanta really made this project a success. I know 'Hopeful' will be able to bring a sense of place in a world that we desire love and peace to be spread abound.”



