Simone Biles is making history! The 24-year-old gymnast won her seventh-straight all-around title at the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Championships on Sunday (June 6) in Ft. Worth, Texas. With this seventh win, Simone remains undefeated at the nationals since 2013 and becomes the first American woman to win the title seven times. “It’s really emotional, especially [...]