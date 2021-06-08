Prince Charles speaks out about birth of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet: 'Such happy news'
Prince Charles has spoken out about the arrival of his fifth grandchild, Lilibet Diana.Full Article
The Prince of Wales has described the birth of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s daughter as “happy news” as he highlighted..
The couple announced Sunday they have welcomed their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, named after Her..