Blake Lively's Father Ernie Dead at 74
Ernie Lively has died at the age of 74, his rep confirms. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he died of cardiac complications on Thursday, June 3 while surrounded by his wife and...Full Article
Lively -- who has had a 50-year acting career with credits including “Passenger 57," "The Dukes of Hazzard," and "Turner & Hooch"..