Doja Cat Announces New Album 'Planet Her'

*Doja Cat* is set to release new album 'Planet Her' on June 25th.



The record is her first full length project since 2019's 'Hot Pink', and follows some high profile collaborations.



'Planet Her' contains 14 tracks, which boasts previous single 'Kiss Me More' on the tracklisting.



Guests include the Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Young Thug, and SZA, with Doja Cat sharing the artwork on social media.



