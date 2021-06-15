JAY-Z & Hip Hop Photographer Jonathan Mannion In Legal Battle Over ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Album
Published
The Roc Nation mogul is reportedly suing the veteran photographer for allegedly exploiting his name and image without his consent.Full Article
Published
The Roc Nation mogul is reportedly suing the veteran photographer for allegedly exploiting his name and image without his consent.Full Article
The rapper claims Mannion, who shot the iconic cover for Reasonable Doubt, is exploiting his likeness without permission