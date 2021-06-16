The tragic accident took place on late Friday evening on the Upper West Side near the Lincoln Center- where she was reportedly on her way to meet up with her wife Kathryn Kranhold and some friends for dinner. She was reportedly passing through a cross-walk when the two-wheeler hit her.Full Article
`Gone Girl` actor Lisa Banes passes away after hit-and-run scooter accident
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Wibbitz Top Stories
