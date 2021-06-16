'Jackass' director Jeffrey Tremaine granted three-year restraining order against Bam Margera
Published
"Jackass 4" director Jeffrey Tremaine was granted a permanent restraining order against Bam Margera for a period of three years.Full Article
Published
"Jackass 4" director Jeffrey Tremaine was granted a permanent restraining order against Bam Margera for a period of three years.Full Article
The filmmaker won temporary protection from the troubled daredevil late last month, and now a judge has ordered Bam to stay away..