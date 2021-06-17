Sean Hannity Interview with Donald Trump Brings Major Ratings Win Wednesday

Former President Donald Trump joined Sean Hannity for a phone interview Wednesday, and the results were ratings gold for the Fox News opinion host. Hannity swept the competition at 9 p.m. Wednesday, notching more total viewers and viewers in the valuable A25-54 demographic than The Rachel Maddow Show and Cuomo Prime Time combined, according to […]

