Taylor Swift Confirms 'Red (Taylor's Version)'

*Taylor Swift* is set to release her re-recorded version of 'Red' on November 19th.



The songwriter is busy re-recording her catalogue, an attempt to gain control over her own artistry.



On Friday - June 18th - Taylor laid out plans for the next step in this plan, a freshly recorded take on her album 'Red'.



Expanded to 30 tracks, it returns the American songwriter to some of her most personal material to date.



She writes on Instagram:



"Musically and lyrically, Red resembled a heartbroken person. It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end. Happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphoric, wild, and tortured by memories past. Like trying on pieces of a new life, I went into the studio and experimented with different sounds and collaborators. And I’m not sure if it was pouring my thoughts into this album, hearing thousands of your voices sing the lyrics back to me in passionate solidarity, or if it was simply time, but something was healed along the way."



"Sometimes you need to talk it over (over and over and over) for it to ever really be... over. Like your friend who calls you in the middle of the night going on and on about their ex, I just couldn’t stop writing. This will be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red. And hey, one of them is even ten minutes long."



As some observers have noted, the announce came on Scooter Braun's birthday... shade? Or a coincidence? Or... both?



'Red (Taylor’s Version)' will be released on November 19th.