Michael B. Jordan says he’ll be renaming his rum brand, J’Ouvert, after many critics accused the actor of appropriating from Caribbean culture with the moniker.Full Article
Michael B. Jordan Renaming Rum Brand After Cultural Appropriation Controversy
