Doja Cat - Planet Her

A chaotic, unpredictable, and ridiculously entertaining compendium...



'Planet Her' is an anthology. While fans of *Doja Cat *did not have to wait a prolonged amount of time from 2019's 'Hot Pink', Doja did not skip any steps with this project. It comes as the singer's third studio album, and as stated by the multifaceted artist, "every song has it's own personality." Each song, a distinct chapter with an overarching theme of divine femininity.



Kicking off with afrobeats, 'Woman' is the introductory song that is quintessential summer vibes. Think Drake's 'Views' circa Summer 2016, where you heard 'Controlla' and 'One Dance' any and everywhere. With the way TikTok devours Doja's singles, 'Woman' can follow suit with taking over the social media platform soon. Throughout the album, Doja shouts out iconic women who undoubtedly have influenced the rapper. For example, in 'Woman', she raps, "I can be the CEO just like Robyn Fenty". What follows next is 'Naked', a song that'll transport listeners to Miami, specifically Wynwood, where Doja asks a simple question: "When can we take off all our clothes?"



With 'Payday' featuring Young Thug, Doja boasts about being bilingual "talking money conversations," while the Atlanta-based rapper fits right in with his verse. 'Get Into It Yuh' is the playful side of Doja, where she taps into Playboi Carti-like mannerisms. Midway through the song, she effortlessly switches flows and embraces Nicki Minaj by saying, "Thank you Nicki, I love you." After 'Need to Know', the second promotional single released two weeks before the album, comes 'I Don't Do Drugs'. Chasing the rush with Ariana Grande, the duo flows smoothly and, once again, proves that they make beautiful music together.



Similar to 'Bottom B*tch', 'Love To Dream' signals the slower tempo section of 'Planet Her' with rock undertones. Showing a softer side, Doja alludes to losing someone dear to her. 'You Right', 'Been Like This', and 'Options' follows suit with R&B melodies and rounds out the middle of the pack. Picking up the pace towards the end leads to the long-anticipated 'Aint Sh*t', a fan favorite and one of the project's highlights. The album ends on a high note with the remaining three, 'Imagine', 'Alone', and 'Kiss Me More'.



For 'Planet Her', there is a sense of predictability in that; if nothing else, you can expect a versatile project. Multiple layers mold the artist that is Doja, and as she is carving out a lane that is entirely her own, she is not afraid to be herself no matter how chaotic it may be at times.



*7/10*



Words: *Sade Hawthorne *



