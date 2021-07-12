Prince Charles denies to pass down to his younger brother the Duke of Edinburgh title after Prince Philip's death. Edward was granted the Earl of Wessex title by the Queen following his marriage to Sophie Rhys-Jones.Full Article
Prince Charles Refuses to Bequeath Duke of Edinburgh Title to Prince Edward
