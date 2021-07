The passing away of former cricketer Yashpal Sharma has sent India into a pall of gloom. The cricketer was keenly looking forward to his portrayal of him by Jatin Sarna in his upcoming movie ’83 directed by Kabir Khan. Talking to ETimes Jatin said, “It has been a terrible morning not just I but millions of people have been saddened. Kabir Khan just called me and so did Kapil Dev’s daughter. Kabir and Kapil are absolutely shocked.”