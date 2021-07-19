All Points East To Go Ahead; Fans will Need NHS Covid Pass

More tickets are being released...



London festival *All Points East* will go ahead this summer.



Set to run across the August Bank Holiday weekend, guests range from Foals to Jamie xx, making it London's key outdoor event *this summer*.



In a new statement All Points East have confirmed they will go ahead across the Bank Holiday weekend, with Jim King, CEO of European Festivals at AEG Presents, commenting:



“We're delighted to confirm that All Points East will be going ahead next month as planned. In line with government guidelines, we'll be applying the NHS Covid Pass as an entry requirement for all fans to help us to reduce the risk of COVID-19. We’re incredibly grateful to all the teams who have worked tirelessly to make it possible, and to you for staying the course. See you in August!”



Close to selling out, the news coincides with All Points East releasing new tickets for Friday and Saturday - with the increased capacity confirmed, the passes are on sale now.



Finally, All Points East have confirmed that in line with government regulations you will need an NHS COVID pass to gain entry to the site.



Guess that rules out *a surprise Richard Ashcroft* set, then...



All Points East runs between August 27th - 30th.







August is a GO and we've released more tickets!



Friday 27th and Saturday 28th - Extra tickets released

Sunday 29th, APE Presents > Field Day - More tickets soon...

Monday 30th - All ticket types available but running low! https://t.co/ZAJgv1EASz pic.twitter.com/VU6aPSbvzn



— All Points East (@allpointseastuk) July 19, 2021