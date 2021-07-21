Kanye West Will Release 'Donda' This Week
He shares new music in a special Beats x Sha’Carri Richardson ad...
*Kanye West* will release 'Donda' this week, it seems.
The much anticipated album was slated to drop last year, but Yeezy pushed the project back.
Hosting a listening party for special guests over the weekend, *movement seems to be progressing*.
A special listening event takes place on Thursday (July 22nd) at 8pm EST, streamed across the globe via Apple - this points to a July 23rd release date.
Alongside this, Kanye West has shared a 60 second snippet of new song 'No Child Left Behind', which is slated to appear on 'Donda'.
The snippet appears in a new Beats ad, one that highlights *America's fastest woman Sha’Carri Richardson*.
Kanye West's last album 'Jesus Is King' was released on Christmas Day in 2019.
Check out the new Beats ad below.
