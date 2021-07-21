He shares new music in a special Beats x Sha’Carri Richardson ad...



*Kanye West* will release 'Donda' this week, it seems.



The much anticipated album was slated to drop last year, but Yeezy pushed the project back.



Hosting a listening party for special guests over the weekend, *movement seems to be progressing*.



A special listening event takes place on Thursday (July 22nd) at 8pm EST, streamed across the globe via Apple - this points to a July 23rd release date.



Alongside this, Kanye West has shared a 60 second snippet of new song 'No Child Left Behind', which is slated to appear on 'Donda'.



The snippet appears in a new Beats ad, one that highlights *America's fastest woman Sha’Carri Richardson*.



Kanye West's last album 'Jesus Is King' was released on Christmas Day in 2019.



Check out the new Beats ad below.



- - -