Megan Fox said she stopped drinking after a 'belligerent' experience at 2009 Golden Globes
Published
The 35-year-old "Till Death" star admitted she overindulged at the 2009 Golden Globe awards because she was feeling insecure.Full Article
Published
The 35-year-old "Till Death" star admitted she overindulged at the 2009 Golden Globe awards because she was feeling insecure.Full Article
The mixture of nerves and champagne in Megan Fox’s system at the 2009 Golden Globe Awards wasn’t enough to make her vomit. It..
As Megan Fox bluntly put it, "Now I don't drink and this is why." The star was referring to her experience at the 2009 Golden..